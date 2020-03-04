Kazakhstan decreases flights to Tokyo amid coronavirus outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is decreasing the number of flights to Japan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

The committee said that fourth stage of reinforcement against coronavirus spread was introduced in Kazakhstan on March 1, expanding the list of countries to citizens of which quarantine measures are applied.

All regular flights between Kazakhstan and China (34 flights a week) were suspended on Feb. 3, 2020.

The number of regular flights on the routes Nur-Sultan – Seoul, Almaty – Seoul was decreased from nine times a week to three times a week on March 1, 2020.

The flights on the Almaty – Tehran route implemented by Iranian Mahan Air company were also suspended on March 1, 2020.

The flights on the Nur-Sultan – Tokyo route will be decreased from two times a week to one time a week starting from March 5, 2020.

Starting March 3, 2020, the Situation Center began to operate in Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC, with to monitor coronavirus situation.

The center observes the statistics of infected people in countries with which Kazakhstan has regular and irregular flights.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 93,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.