Kazakhstan’s SCAT to evacuate Kazakh citizens from Turkey, Russia, Georgia, Czech Republic

Kazakhstan’s SCAT airlines company will carry out a number of flights to bring Kazakh citizens back to the country, SCAT told Trend.

The company said that due to a number of changes in company flights schedule and introduction of emergency state in the country, the company had to stop implementation of flights on majority of the routes.

“In order to bring Kazakh citizens back to the country, the company will carry out a number of international flights,” the company said.

Below are the mentioned flights:

- 21.03.2020 Shymkent – Istanbul - Shymkent

- 22.03.2020 Nur-Sultan – Prague – Nur-Sultan

- 22.03.2020 Nur-Sultan – Moscow – Nur-Sultan

- 22.03.2020 Aktau – Moscow - Aktau

- 24.03.2020 Aktau – Istanbul – Aktau

- 25.03.2020 Shymkent – Moscow - Shymkent

- 25.03.2020 Nur-Sultan – Moscow – Nur-Sultan

- 26.03.2020 Aktau – Istanbul – Aktau

- 27.03.2020 Aktau – Tbilisi – Aktau

- 31.03.2020 Aktau – Tbilisi – Aktau

By a decision of State Commission on Provision of Emergency State under the president of Kazakhstan quarantine regime is introduced on March 19, 2020, in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities due to coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus outbreak, which is relevant from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 till 08:00 on April 15, 2020.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 9,000. Over 222,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 84,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

