KLM to receive up to 4 billion euros in financial aid: finance minister
KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France KLM (AIRF.PA), will receive 2-4 billion euros (up to $4.32 billion) in emergency aid to help it through the COVID-19 crisis, Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The details are still being worked out, he said, but will likely comprise a combination of bank loans and state guarantees, he said.
Latest
Head of WHO country office: Azerbaijan fighting against pandemic by using best international practice
President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia unable to exert pressure on Turkey by fabrications about so-called "genocide" - administration