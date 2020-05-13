Georgia's diplomatic missions assist over 20K citizens abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The diplomatic missions of Georgia provided assistance to 20,218 citizens as of May 13, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Meanwhile, 10,780 citizens were brought back by flights organized by the Coordinating Council of Georgia or other travel means.

As reported, Georgian diplomatic missions abroad, under the guidance of the Coordination Council of Georgia and in coordination with the Central Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, continue to assist Georgian citizens abroad under the established criteria.

“As it is known, in order to return to the homeland, the citizens must fill in a special electronic application, which is published on the website of the Ministry and on the websites of Georgian diplomatic missions. The relevant decision are made after the information provided in the applications is processed,” reads the report.

Upcoming flights are as follows: May 15- Amsterdam-Tbilisi; May 18 - Larnaca-Tbilisi; May 20 - Athens-Tbilisi; and May 22 - Rome-Tbilisi.

