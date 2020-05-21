Three-level overpass built in Uzbekistan's capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

A three-level overpass has been opened at the intersection of Makhtumkuli street and Akhangaran highway of Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to press service of the Uzbek president.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the opening ceremony.

To increase road capacity and reduce traffic jams, four overpasses have been built and commissioned in the capital of Uzbekistan over the past three years, the message said.

The Akhangaran highway is part of the Tashkent Ring Road. Construction of the new part of Makhtumkuli street has increased traffic on this road, while the overpass project launched in 2018 and completed this year ensures convenient driving.

The traffic interchange at this intersection consists of three levels. Before that, this intersection had a throughput capacity a 7,000 vehicles per hour. Now, 20,000 vehicles can get through here in an hour. No traffic lights are used here, which also ensures traffic continuity.

In addition, this new overpass has reduced the Tashkent - Chimgan route by 22 kilometers. It has 170 energy-saving lighting supports and 15,000 square meters of landscaped area.

