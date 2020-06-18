LOT Polish airline to resume flights to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

LOT Polish airlines of Poland will resume flights to more than 20 cities, including Tbilisi, from July 1, Trend reports referring to airlines' announcement on the company page on Facebook.

“We are pleased to announce the restoration of some international connections from July 1, 2020. The current international connections network is valid until July 14, 2020. All international flights will be available for booking on June 18, 2020. Check where you can go!”, the Polish airline said in a statement.

LOT Polish airlines, legally incorporated as Polskie Linie Lotnicze LOT S.A., is the flag carrier of Poland. Based in Warsaw and established in December 1928, it is one of the world's oldest airlines in operation.

Domestic tourism has already resumed in Georgia, and the country is now getting ready to reopen its airspace to international flights starting July 1.

---