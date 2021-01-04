Uzbekistan Airways receives new Airbus A320 Neo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 4

Uzbekistan Airways received a new Airbus A320 Neo, Trend reports referring to the French Embassy in Uzbekistan.

According to the information, a brand new A320 Neo landed at Tashkent airport on December 31, 2020.

It was noted that this is the 12th Airbus in the company's fleet and the third Neo in a row.

The aircraft is equipped with the economy class for 138 seats and business class for 12 seats. Also, there is a modern complex of multimedia systems and the Internet on board.

The newest A320neo in its segment (neo - new engine option) has been ordered in a two-class layout for 150 seats. It is 20 percent more economical than its predecessors thanks to the new LEAP-1A engines and modern developments in the fuselage design. The range of the liners has been increased from 4,500 to more than 5,000 kilometers, which will make it possible to cover the entire Central European region with flights.

The contract for the supply of two A320 Neos was signed in 2017. The first Airbus A320 Neo arrived in Tashkent in March 2019. Then it was reported that the second A320 Neo would arrive in the first week of April 2019.

