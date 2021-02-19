Qatar Airways to operate one flight per day from Tbilisi to Doha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways will operate daily flights between Doha and Tbilisi, Trend reports via Georgian media.

At the first stage, the company will operate one flight per day from Tbilisi to Doha.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

