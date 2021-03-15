Iran announces restrictions on flight to Iraq during Nowruz holidays

Spokesman of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh on Monday announced the restrictions on the flight to Iraq during the Nowruz holidays.

It is not permitted to receive Iranian passengers from Iran and Iraqi passengers from Iraqi origin during March 15-30, Zibakhsh noted.

The flights will be scheduled only to return nationals from both sides to the respective states, he added.

The restrictions come after the new mutation coronavirus rapidly spreading in the UK.