COVID-19 pandemic hinders Georgian Airways to increase number of flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Georgian Airways airline is not set to increase the number of flights in the near future due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, said CEO Roman Bakuradze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As he noted, the carrier’s aircrafts performs flights in five directions.

“We are operating flights to Amsterdam, Paris, Vienna, Berlin, and Tel Aviv. We are ready to increase the number of flights, but everything depends on when the third wave of the pandemic ends. As soon as the epidemiological situation improves globally, the host countries and their airports will be more open,” he notes.

According to him, given the current restrictions, the number of passengers is not enough to add new flights.

"Foreign citizens show interest in Georgia tourist destination but many refrained from traveling due to the pandemic," Bakuradze said.

Georgian Airways, formerly Airzena, is the privately owned flag carrier of Georgia, with its headquarters in Tbilisi. Its main base is Tbilisi International Airport.

