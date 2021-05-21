Azerbaijan Railways continues transport of containers to Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
A subsidiary company of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Container LLC will continue transportation of containers in the direction of Turkey, the press service of ADY Container told Trend.
According to the press service, a total of 141 40-foot containers with various goods have been delivered to the Baku International Sea Port (Baku port).
"After the transshipment of containers by the port, it is planned to transport them by 3 block trains in the direction of Turkey," the company said.
ADY Container carries out cargo transportation twice a week within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).
