Azerbaijan to resume bus services between regions
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Bus service between the regions of Azerbaijan will be resumed from May 31, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov during a briefing, Trend reports.
Latest
Azerbaijan and Turkey aim at deeper, more comprehensive relations in media - Media Development Agency