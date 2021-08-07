China may become main beneficiary of Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through S.Caucasus - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7

China will be the primary beneficiary if the Uzbek-Turkmen project on entering new markets through the transport corridors of South Asia and the South Caucasus continues, US analyst, writer and columnist focusing on Russia and Eurasia Paul Goble told Trend.

Goble noted that if the project is implemented, countries of the Caspian Sea will likely be the losers, although the volume of trade projected may mean that they will not lose much, as China and others will want to keep as many options open as possible.

"Consequently, it is possible that the Uzbek-Turkmen project will go forward although how it will be funded is still open," he added.

The Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in the Turkmenistan’s Avaza National Tourist Zone on August 6, 2021. On order to participate in it the heads of the Central Asian states arrived in Turkmenistan.

During the visit to Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Presidents of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, where the parties discussed prospects for the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, access to new markets through the transport corridors of South Asia and the South Caucasus.

