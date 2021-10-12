Iran has no problems on transit through Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

There are no problems with Iran's transit routes through Azerbaijan, the Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said, Trend reports citing the administration.

According to Latifi, in this regard, the rumors about the suspension of the movement of Iranian trucks to other countries through Azerbaijan are completely false.

He also added that Iran's transit of goods through Azerbaijan to Russia, Georgia, and other destinations continues actively. According to this, bilateral transit between Iran and Azerbaijan is normal.

The spokesman noted that trade turnover between Iran and Azerbaijan is currently completely normal. Even more recently, there was an increase in trade on some days.

Reportedly, Iranian media have reported on the suspension of transit of Iranian products through Azerbaijan in recent days.

