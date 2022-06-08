IRU talks possible cargo traffic between Turkiye, Central Asia via Zangazur corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. More than half of the cargo traffic between Turkiye and the Central Asia countries can be attracted through the Zangazur corridor, Head of the Permanent Delegation of the International Road Transport Union (IRU) to the Middle East and Region in Turkiye Erman Ereke said, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association told Trend.

According to Ereke, the opening of the Zangazur corridor will benefit all countries in the region.

"The launch of this corridor will allow boosting the volume of cargo transportation from the southern ports of Iraq, Syria and the Mediterranean Sea in transit through Turkiye. At present, the average annual turnover between Turkiye and the countries of Central Asia is 110,000-120,000 trucks. With the opening of the Zangazur corridor and the simplification of a number of procedures more than half of these cargoes can pass through Azerbaijan," he noted.

According to the Secretary General of the Union of Road Transport Associations in the BSEC (Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization) Region Mehmet Uylukcu, Azerbaijan has become a strategic country in the framework of creating new transport routes.

Uylukcu said that IRU and BSEC are ready to provide Azerbaijan with all necessary support.

"Today, one of the main goals is the further introduction of electronic services in Azerbaijan. We intend to expand our strategic cooperation with the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association to organize safe cargo transportation," he added.