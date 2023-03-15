Amost all EU countries interested in development, digitalization of Middle Corridor - UN official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The UN attaches particular importance to the development of the transport sector and infrastructure, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe Olga Algayerova said during a multilateral meeting on the project to simplify the transit customs procedure on the principle of "single window" as part of the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route], Trend reports.

According to her, it is necessary to accelerate the digitalization of customs clearance procedures in this direction.

"The UN has dozens of tools for digitalization and we are ready to support the countries of the region. Thus, within the Middle Corridor, almost all EU countries are interested in its development and digitalization," she said.

Algayerova said that Azerbaijan has already achieved great success in digitalization procedures and is already successfully applying eCMR [digital version of the freight document] and eTIR [digital data exchange between transport operators].

"The achievement of digitalization by other countries in the region will further simplify cargo transportation, as well as reduce the time of freight transportation," she said.

Also, she said that Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Türkiye and other countries supported the development of the Middle Corridor and the creation of an appropriate body for its control.