Uzbekistan keen in increasing transshipment capacity of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Uzbekistan is interested in increasing to 1.5 million tons the transshipment capacity of the Middle Corridor, Director of the Center for the Study of Problems of Transport and Logistics Development under the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan Bekzod Kholmatov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the round table on the topic "Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: new horizons of cooperation."

According to him, the volume of cargo transferred between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is increasing rapidly, and the Middle Corridor plays an important role in this context.

"I'd like to point out that the Heydar Aliyev Shipyard in Baku can construct a variety of vessels for Uzbekistan," he remarked.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and commerce route that connects Asia and Europe via various nations in the region.

The route begins in China and travels through Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Then it travels across the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey before arriving in Europe.