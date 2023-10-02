Passenger transportation resuming at Azerbaijan's Dallar station

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. In order to further expand domestic passenger transportation and ensure passenger satisfaction, Azerbaijan Railways will provide service at Dallar station of Shamkir district on Baku-Agstafa-Baku route from October 1, 2023, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways, thanks to this, residents of Gadabay and neighboring districts, including Shamkir district, will be able to comfortably and safely organize their trips using modern Stadler trains.

Currently, high-speed trains produced by "Stadler Rail Group" Company run on Baku-Agstafa-Baku route, and high passenger platforms corresponding to the standards of these trains are not available at all stations. In order to meet passenger demand, necessary measures have been taken to ensure that high-speed passenger trains stop at this station, which does not have a high passenger platform.

Head of the Passenger Transportation Service of Azerbaijan Railways Tarana Badalova noted the positive effect of providing a stop at Dallar station and said hundreds of residents living in the western zone will use the services of high-speed trains daily.

"In order to restore passenger transportation at Dallar station, we have carried out appropriate repair work on the railway infrastructure, specially designed mobile stairs have been installed on the platform for comfortable boarding and disembarkation of passengers from the Stadler train." Providing a stop at this station creates great opportunities for the residents of Shamkir and Gadabay, as well as neighboring districts, to travel comfortably on our trains," she emphasized.

According to preliminary estimates, the restoration of the corresponding route will provide the use of high-speed passenger trains for about 40,000 residents of Shamkir and Gadabay districts.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 30,000 passengers traveled to Baku and in the opposite direction from Dallar station, which has a large share in domestic passenger transportation.