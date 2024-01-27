ADB's grant to promote further development of TITR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will allocate a grant to elaborate a strategy for further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) in 2024, Trend reports via the TITR Association.

"This agreement was reached on January 25–26 in Ankara during the retreat meeting of the working group and the general meeting of associations of legal entities—members of the TITR Association. Details on the grant agreement will be specified later," the report noted.

Within the framework of the meetings in Ankara, a round table was held with the participation of cargo owners from Kazakhstan and Türkiye, representatives of the World Bank, EBRD, and the Ministry of Transport of Türkiye.

"Topical issues related to the digitalization of the TITR route were discussed, and key points of interaction in the organization of transportation development were identified," the association stressed.

