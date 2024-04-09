Turkmenistan ratifies international road transport agreement with China

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 9. Turkmenistan has ratified the agreement on international road transport with China, Trend reports.

According to an official source, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed the Law 'On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People's Republic of China on International Road Transport'.

The purpose of the document is to streamline automobile passenger and cargo transportation between the countries on mutually beneficial terms, as well as transit transportation within their borders.

Note that, at the end of November last year, Turkmenistan and China signed an agreement on international road transport.

This agreement was signed at the 6th meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee, which was held in Ashgabat city.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, while the Chinese side was headed by Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Ding Xuexiang.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel