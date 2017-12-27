Tajik envoy mulls issues of cooperation at Saudi Investment Committee

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Zarobiddin Qosimi met with the Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim bin Abdurrahman Al – Omar.

According to the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, during the meeting the issues on economic, trade and investment cooperation between two countries have been discussed, Khovar reports.

The parties noted the need to intensify the Inter-Governmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation, as well as agreed to hold commission’s second session and economic-investment forum with the participations of the businessmen of the both parties in Riyadh coming months.

It should be noted that the Chairman of the Investment Committee is the Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news