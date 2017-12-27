Tajik envoy mulls issues of cooperation at Saudi Investment Committee

27 December 2017 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Zarobiddin Qosimi met with the Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ibrahim bin Abdurrahman Al – Omar.

According to the Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, during the meeting the issues on economic, trade and investment cooperation between two countries have been discussed, Khovar reports.

The parties noted the need to intensify the Inter-Governmental Commission on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation, as well as agreed to hold commission’s second session and economic-investment forum with the participations of the businessmen of the both parties in Riyadh coming months.

It should be noted that the Chairman of the Investment Committee is the Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Tajik-Russian bilateral cooperation discussed in Dushanbe
Central Asia 13:58
Tajikistan may levy taxes on Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook
Central Asia 26 December 15:40
Establishment of diplomatic relations between the Tajikistan and Samoa
Central Asia 25 December 11:41
President Emomali Rahmon proposed to declare 2018 as the Year of tourism and folk- crafts
Central Asia 22 December 15:45
Foreign minister, WB country manager for Tajikistan discuss cooperation
Central Asia 21 December 15:26
Uzbekistan-Tajikistan trade turnover jumps up
Economy news 20 December 16:07
Kuwait, Tajikistan to enhance economic cooperation
Other News 19 December 21:38
EBRD, First MicroFinance Bank team up to support Tajik SMEs
Central Asia 18 December 13:49
Tajikistan will assume the rotating ECO presidency in 2018
Tajikistan 15 December 17:36
EBRD promotes climate change resilience in Tajikistan
Tajikistan 15 December 15:45
EBRD assists Tajikistan in Promoting safe roads
Central Asia 14 December 15:49
OSCE secretary general meets Kyrgyz, Tajik FMs
Kyrgyzstan 8 December 20:58
"Uztrade" showroom opens in Tajikistan
Economy news 30 November 11:19
Central Asian states lose $4.5B yearly due to water crisis
Central Asia 22 November 18:31
ADB OKs over $50m financing for Tajikistan
Economy news 22 November 11:02
Tajikistan may resume gas imports from Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 21 November 18:10
New aluminum plant to appear in Tajikistan
Central Asia 20 November 16:49
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan to resume air traffic between capitals
Economy news 20 November 12:16