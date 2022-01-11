Kazakh president instructs to raise salaries in law enforcement agencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to raise salaries of personnel of all law enforcement agencies’ special divisions, Trend reports via Kazinform.

Tokayev gave the instructions at the meeting of the Parliament’s Mazhilis (lower house).

"The issue of transport and material-technical support must be resolved, the personnel of the Special Forces of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan and the National Guard must be increased, and their combat readiness level must be improved,” he said.

Besides, the president instructed to additionally equip personnel of the Special Forces and the National Guard with necessary special vehicles.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.