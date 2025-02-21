Kyrgyzstan announces deadlines for start-up of Kambarata-1 HPP

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 21. The construction of the Kambarata -1 hydropower plant in Kyrgyzstan will be completed within 6.5 years, Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, said in a local radio, Trend reports.

Ibraev noted that Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have made a joint decision to build the Kambarata -1 HPP. A joint venture will be created between the three countries to prepare the agreements. In May, a meeting is scheduled in Türkiye, where it will be revealed which international donors will provide funding and in what amounts.

He stated that 4 billion soms ($45.7 million) have already been allocated from the state budget, and preparatory works are currently underway. This funding has been used to build tunnels, roads, and bridges. Additionally, a dormitory is being constructed for the employees who will be working on the project.

The minister also mentioned that the total cost of constructing the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant is estimated at $3.5 billion. If funding is secured this year, construction will begin by the end of the year.

"Once the agreements are signed, a tender will be announced among construction companies. It will be held in three stages. After the contractor is selected, the construction will begin," Ibraev added.

The HPP's planned capacity is 1,860 MW. The plant is expected to produce 5.6 billion kWh of electricity annually.