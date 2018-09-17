Russia, Kazakhstan discuss implementation of "Baiterek" project

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has discussed the implementation of the joint "Baiterek" project in Moscow with the Director General of the "Roscosmos" State Corporation for Space Activities Dmitry Rogozin, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said in a statement Sept. 17, TASS reported.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further development of the "Baikonur" complex, discussed the implementation of the joint Kazakh-Russian "Baiterek" project, the message reads.

At the meeting, held on September 15, the issues of development of the city of Baikonur were also discussed.

"Currently, the issues of creating a special economic zone in the city of Baikonur in order to attract investment, are being worked out," the press service said.

In addition, Mamin and Rogozin discussed "the prospects of cooperation for joint creation of space communication satellites".