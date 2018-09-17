Russia, Kazakhstan discuss implementation of "Baiterek" project

17 September 2018 09:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

Trend:

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has discussed the implementation of the joint "Baiterek" project in Moscow with the Director General of the "Roscosmos" State Corporation for Space Activities Dmitry Rogozin, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said in a statement Sept. 17, TASS reported.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for further development of the "Baikonur" complex, discussed the implementation of the joint Kazakh-Russian "Baiterek" project, the message reads.

At the meeting, held on September 15, the issues of development of the city of Baikonur were also discussed.

"Currently, the issues of creating a special economic zone in the city of Baikonur in order to attract investment, are being worked out," the press service said.

In addition, Mamin and Rogozin discussed "the prospects of cooperation for joint creation of space communication satellites".

Related news
Uzbek citizens to become co-owners of large national enterprises
Economy news 10:25
Astana Financial Center, CBIRC to strengthen co-op in banking, insurance supervision
Economy news 09:11
National Bank of Kazakhstan to begin selling fine gold abroad
Economy news 09:10
CPC-Kazakhstan opens tender on technical survey of oil pumping station facilities
Tenders 16 September 12:16
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender for oil sampling services
Tenders 15 September 16:28
Russian Central Bank says tougher monetary policy will be required to keep inflation at 4%
Russia 15 September 14:47
National Bank of Kazakhstan announces tender to purchase gasoline
Tenders 15 September 13:13
Russian central bank’s risky scenario expects Urals price at $35 per barrel in 2019
Oil&Gas 15 September 09:46
Uzbekistan, Russia open regular direct bus service for the first time
Uzbekistan 14 September 20:53