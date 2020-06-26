Kazakhstan coronavirus death toll climbs to 150
Three more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Three coronavirus-infected persons including a man born in 1969 and a woman born in 1955 in North Kazakhstan region and a 61-year-old man in East Kazakhstan region have passed away.
Thus, in total the novel coronavirus has killed 150 people in Kazakhstan.
Latest
Kazakhstan’s president instructs gov’t to develop additional measures to stabilize coronavirus situation