New COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan 13 September 2020 14:26 (UTC+04:00)
74 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

The biggest number of new cases - 14 - has been recorded in East Kazakhstan region. 7 new COVID-19 cases have been added in Nur-Sultan city, 6 - in Almaty city, 3 - in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 7 - in Almaty region, 8 - in Atyrau region, 1 - in Zhambyl region, 7 - in West Kazakhstan region, 7 - in Karaganda region, 2 - in Kostanay region, 4 - in Pavlodar region, 5 - in North Kazakhstan region, and 1 - in Turkestan region. Nationwide, 106,803 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 100,615 patients have beat the virus. It has killed 1,634 people in Kazakhstan.

