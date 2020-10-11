Kazakhstan registers 94 new COVID-19 cases
94 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Trend reports citing Kazinform .
Of 94 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 have been found in Nur-Sultan city, 9 - in Almaty city, 4 – in Shymkent city, 4 - in Akmola region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 5 - in Atyrau region, 17 - in East Kazakhstan region, 4 - in Zhambyl region, 2 - in West Kazakhstan region, 4 - in Karaganda region, 4 - in Kostanay region, 2 - in Mangistau region, 8 - in Pavlodar region, and 13 - in North Kazakhstan region.
Latest
Misusing humanitarian truce Armenia indiscriminately fired densely populated part of Ganja, says assistant to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomes mews of humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict context
Turkey's participation in talks on Karabakh issue as OSCE member in interests of regional states - president's assistant
Success of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces, int'l support for Azerbaijan's fair position create new opportunities
Azerbaijani energy minister appeals to int'l energy organizations due to military attacks of Armenia
President Aliyev sets terms for resuming talks on Karabakh conflict settlement in interview to Sky News