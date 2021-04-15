Daily COVID-19 case count at 2,641 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has added 2,641 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, taking the total to 278,695, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan have reported the biggest numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 657 and 650, respectively. Almaty region is third in terms of the highest number of daily infections – 220.
Triple-digit COVID-19 infections have also been reported in Karaganda region – 202, West Kazakhstan region – 117, Atyrau region – 113, Shymkent city – 111, and Aktobe region – 109.
With 95, East Kazakhstan region has seen the highest double-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases, followed by Akmola region – 85 and Kyzylorda region – 65.
52 fresh COVID-19 cases have been spotted in Mangistau region, 45 in Pavlodar region, 38 in Zhambyl region, 28 in Kostanay region, 28 in North Kazakhstan region, and 26 in Turkestan region.