Kazakh government discusses strengthening cooperation with OECD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.12

Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Head of the Eurasia Department of the Secretariat for Global Relations of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) William Thompson discussed strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the country and the organization during a meeting in the Kazakh Government, Trend reports referring to the website of the country's Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

The country’s National Development Plan envisages bringing country policies to OECD standards and preparing an application to join the organization in 2025.

According to Smailov, in order to give a new impetus to a long-term partnership, a new format of cooperation is being developed - an Action Plan, in which there will be specific areas of interaction.

“We need to continue working with the OECD, as an organization, standards of which will be developed in Kazakhstan. We see prospects for cooperation in the field of national statistics and the fight against corruption. It’s also necessary to cover the development of the business environment, attracting investments, effective public administration, and ensuring the supremacy of law,” he noted.

Kazakhstan is an active participant in a number of OECD regional initiatives, including the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, a special working group for the implementation of the Environmental Action Program for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, and political dialogue on issues of development based on the use of natural resources.