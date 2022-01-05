Tokayev declares curfew in Mangystau province and Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev signed decrees on the introduction of a curfew in the Mangistau province and Almaty city, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

"Introduce a curfew in the Mangystau province for the period of the state of emergency from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am. To create for the period of the state of emergency the commandant's office of the Mangistau province and give it the powers provided for by the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the state of emergency". <...> Introduce a curfew in the Almaty city for the period of the state of emergency from 11:00 pm to 7:00 am. To create for the period of the state of emergency the commandant's office of the Almaty city and give it the powers provided for by the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the state of emergency", - said the decrees.

Entry and exit to Mangistau province and Almaty is prohibited.

Strikes, peaceful gatherings and mass events are prohibited in Almaty and the Mangistau province.