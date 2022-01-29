I would not put blame on akim of Almaty city - Kazakh president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29

Trend:

I would not put blame on the akim (mayor) of Almaty city, Kazakhstan's President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said in an interview to Khabar 24, Trend reports.

Commenting on the petitions demanding the resignation of Almaty Akim Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Tokayev said that he faced a very difficult situation during the rallies.

“Would you like the akim to stay or would you like to be replaced? As for the akim, he faced a difficult situation, for the first time in his life, apparently. Not everyone can find a solution in such a situation, so I would not blame him. He is a conscientious person, but I also have to take into account the mood of Almaty residents, so with time you will find out on the end desicion,” he said.