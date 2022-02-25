Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Internal Affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Marat Akhmetzhanov has been appointed a new Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing the decree of Kazakh president.

Prior to his appointment, Akhmetzhanov was Chairman of Anti-corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

Earlier today it was reported that Yerlan Turgumbayev has been relieved of his duty as country’s Internal Affairs Minister.