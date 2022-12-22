Kazakhstan to host Astana Economic Forum 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi presented Odile Renaud-Basso, the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) the official invitation to the Astana Economic Forum, which will be held in 2023 in Astana, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Ministry.

The meeting took place in the framework of the Kazakh top diplomat’s visit to the United Kingdom.

Tileuberdi stated his appreciation for the participation of the London-based bank in major projects, such as the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD) and the gasification of the TPP-2 in Almaty.

The minister also welcomed the EBRD's contribution to the development of Kazakhstan during more than 30 years of relationship.