Volumes of crude supplies from Kazakhstan to US in 10-year timeframe revealed

Kazakhstan Materials 11 July 2023 05:00 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Crude oil and petroleum products’ exports from Kazakhstan to the US over 10 years surged over two times.

According to the data obtained by Trend, to compare Kazakhstan's oil exports to the US in 2021 with the volume shipped in 2011 - the supplies surged by 134.6 percent - from 5.088 million barrels in 2011 to 11.937 million in 2021.

The table below shows the dynamics of exports between 2011 and 2021:

Year

Volume (barrels)

2011

5.088 million

2012

5.072 million

2013

7.092 million

2014

6.234 million

2015

5.416 million

2016

5.278 million

2017

3.853 million

2018

12.961 million

2019

15.753 million

2020

9.095 million

2021

11.937 million

During this time span, the highest level of imports by the US from Kazakhstan was recorded in 2019 (15.753 million barrels), while the lowest level was observed in 2017 (3.853 million barrels).

Moreover, the US imported some 12.425 million barrels of crude from Kazakhstan in 2022.

Over the first 4 months of 2023, the US imported some 4.8 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Kazakhstan.

