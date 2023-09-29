ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 29. US President Joe Biden may visit Kazakhstan, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum said at a press conference, Trend reports.

The ambassador does not have exact information about Joe Biden’s intentions regarding visiting Kazakhstan, but there is a possibility.

"I want to say that there is such a possibility. There is great interest in Kazakhstan and Central Asia from the top US leadership, so this is a possibility," he said in response to a question about the possibility of such a visit.

During the entire period of independence, Kazakhstan was not visited by American leaders.

US President Joe Biden and the presidents of five Central Asian countries held a ‘C5+1’ summit in New York on September 20.

The sides focused on matters related to joint cooperation in order to enhance the sovereignty, stability, and prosperity of Central Asia through the ‘C5+1’ partnership in the realms of economics, energy, and security.

During the meeting, the prospects for further development of the strategic partnership, political dialogue, trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation were thoroughly discussed, along with issues related to maintaining peace and stability in Eurasia.

As a result, agreements have been reached to further deepen mutual understanding and expand practical partnerships between the countries of the region and the US.

‘C5+1’ is a dialogue format created in 2015 to address common issues of cooperation between the Central Asian states and the US.