Kazakhstan proposes to create 'Turkic Council on Green Finance'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakhstan has proposed to create the Turkic Council on Green Finance, Trend reports.

The idea was put forward by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),

"Inter-regional trade should be expanded, and the focus should be on investing in the economy. The Turkic Investment Fund plays a special role in this endeavor. To strengthen economic ties, it is necessary to develop the market of "green" financing. As it is known, Kazakhstan proposed to establish the Turkic Council on Green Finance. A lot of work has been done to implement this proposal. Today the relevant document will be signed," he said.

Tokayev stressed that the initiative to grant Astana the status of the Financial Center of the Turkic world was supported.

"I sincerely thank you for this decision," he added.

