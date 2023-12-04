KazTransOil to boost oil supplies to Germany

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 4. The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil through the system of trunk oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the 'Adamova Zastava' oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany will increase from the planned 100,000 tons to 154,000 tons, Director of the Transportation Department of KazTransOil JSC Abay Beysembayev said, Trend reports.

At the same time, KazTransOil JSC additionally took 55,000 tons of oil for storage, of which 23,000 tons of oil from Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. and 32,000 tons of oil from oil producing companies of the Kashagan field.

In December, the unscheduled volume of resources of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. will be pumped in the direction of 'Adamova Zastava' and oil from the Kashagan field will be pumped in the direction of the 'Sheskharis' transshipment complex (Novorossiysk).

In December 2022, KazTransOil JSC sent an annual application for transportation in 2023 of 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil through the trunk oil pipeline system of Transneft PJSC towards 'Adamova Zastava' for further delivery to Germany.

KazTransOil JSC is the Kazakhstan's national operator of the main oil pipeline. It is part of the KazMunayGas JSC (Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) group. KazTransOil JSC owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines 5,400 km in length.