Kazakhstan hit by quake

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 7. A 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in Kazakhstan, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations said, Trend reports.

According to the network, the epicenter of the tremors was located 55 km east of Almaty. The source laid at a depth of 10 km.

The earthquake was felt in Turgen up to three points, in Almaty - up to two points.

No information on casualties or damage was received.

Previously, an earthquake with 4.3 magnitude occurred in the south of Kazakhstan on January 6.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel