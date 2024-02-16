Azerbaijan reveals volume of Kazakh, Turkmen oil transported via BTC in January

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 16. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline transported 430,800 tons of Turkmen and Kazakh oil in January 2024, Trend reports.

Data from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows that this figure is 17.3 percent of the total volume of oil transported through the pipeline during the reporting period.

The total volume of oil transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in January 2024 amounted to 2.48 million tons. The remaining 82.7 percent (2.05 million tons) of the total volume of oil supplied through this pipeline was Azerbaijani oil.

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan accounted for 76 percent of the 3.28 million tons of oil transported through Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines during the reporting period of 2023.

Currently, the BTC pipeline transports mainly crude oil from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and condensate from Shah Deniz. In addition, volumes of oil and condensate from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan continue to be transported via the BTC.