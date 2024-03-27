Kazakh FM calls ​US trade proxy to join Astana International Forum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington and invited her to take part in the Astana International Forum, Trend reports, citing the MFA.

During the meeting, the minister also informed about the priorities of the new government of Kazakhstan, the current dynamics of trade relations, and measures to ensure food security in the region.

Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan is a reliable trading partner for the US.

In turn, Katherine Tai highly appreciated the pace of development of the Kazakh economy, noting its commitment to pragmatically building bilateral cooperation.

The interlocutors also paid attention to the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and the US within the framework of the World Trade Organization, as well as Kazakhstan’s support for the efforts of countries in the region to join this organization.

At the same time, the parties noted the high potential for the development of transit and transport connectivity in Kazakhstan and the region.

In addition, at the initiative of the Kazakh side, an agreement was reached to hold the upcoming meeting of the Council on the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) between the countries of Central Asia and the US in Astana.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue dialogue on key issues in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as to use the experience of American partners to strengthen regional supply chains.

The Astana International Forum is a non-profit organization based in Astana, Kazakhstan, that provides an international and regional communication forum. It was previously known as the Astana Economic Forum and has been organized by the Kazakh government since 2008.

The next Astana International Forum will take place on June 13-14, 2024.