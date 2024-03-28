Austria utterly optimistic about co-op with Kazakhstan - economic chamber (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Austria views the future development of economic cooperation with Kazakhstan as highly promising, a source at Advantage Austria, the trade promotion organization of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, told Trend.

"We believe that the future development of economic cooperation between Austria and Kazakhstan is quite promising, with an optimistic and positive view," the source said.

Based on the source, imports from Kazakhstan to Austria increased by 10 percent, to around 1.8 billion euros, while exports from Austria to Kazakhstan increased by 28 percent, to almost 300 million euros.

"These results represent a highly positive dynamic in terms of the Austrian economy. Austrian enterprises are particularly involved in Kazakhstan in major industries such as equipment and plant engineering, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, tourism and leisure (particularly winter sports), agriculture, and green energy. This broad variety strengthens economic links and facilitates the interchange of knowledge and technologies between the two countries. We see the future of economic cooperation between Austria and Kazakhstan as highly promising, with an optimistic and hopeful perspective," the source noted.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan and Austria's railway administrations agreed to strengthen cooperation in order to improve cargo transit over the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor).



A comparable agreement was achieved during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Austria, Mukhtar Tleuberdi, the Chairman of the Board of the Federal Railways of Austria, Andreas Matte, and Christoph Grasl, a Board Member of the Rail Cargo Company.



During the discussion, the parties also discussed a variety of collaboration opportunities in the transportation and logistics industries. Particular focus was dedicated to the development of Kazakhstan's transit potential and the TITR.

It was mentioned that the Austrian side is actively engaging with Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ), a national enterprise, and seeks to expand its presence in Central Asia.