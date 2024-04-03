Spain's energy trade likely to gain from dev't of Middle Corridor - MFA (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor) could help Spain increase energy resource trade, a source at Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation told Trend.

"The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is the key to Eurasian trade, and it is therefore essential to support its development. Of course, Spain and the EU as a whole have an interest in its development, allowing the transport of goods of all kinds and adding to our already good international trade figures. For Spain, in particular, it could mean an increase in our trade in terms of energy and other metallurgic products and the agri-food sector," the source said.

As the source noted, Spanish transport companies are leaders in their sector.

"So we believe that the opportunities are very large. Mangystau region (Kazakhstan) is very dynamic, and the head of the region, together with the Kazakh government, is putting great effort into the development of the Trans-Caspian international route," the source said.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.