Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan lengthen mutual stay allowance for citizens

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 6. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ratified the agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the conditions of mutual travel of citizens from July 7, 2000, Trend reports.

The document outlines a simplified procedure for citizens of the participating states to stay in each other's territories.

Under this arrangement, citizens of one party can enter, leave, transit, or move within the territory of the other party for up to 30 calendar days from the moment they cross the border, totaling 90 calendar days within any 180-day period. This can be done without needing to obtain a temporary residence permit or registration, as long as they have valid identity documents.

However, if a citizen of one party intends to stay in the other party's territory for more than 30 calendar days, they must obtain a temporary residence permit in accordance with the laws of that country.

