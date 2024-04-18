QazaqGaz, Chevron discuss co-op in gas industry

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 18. Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz (a national company) and Chevron have discussed prospects for cooperation in the gas industry, Trend reports.

According to QazaqGaz, discussions took place between the head of the Kazakh national company Sanzhar Zharkeshov and Derek Magness, Managing Director of the Eurasian division of Chevron.

Zharkeshov noted that expanding cooperation with a strategic partner is important for QazaqGaz, including for the development of the gas industry in Kazakhstan and meeting domestic gas needs.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Chevron, through its subsidiary Chevron Munaigas Inc., and QazaqGaz signed a Memorandum of Understanding. It sets out issues of cooperation on energy security and energy transition, as well as projects in the fields of exploration, production, and gas processing.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan produced 58.838 million cubic meters of natural gas in 2023, which is 10.5 percent more than in 2022. During the year, the fields produced 34.548 million cubic meters of associated petroleum gas.