Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan discuss further strengthening of strategic partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a phone talk with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports via Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan for their solidarity and assistance regarding floods in a number of regions of Kazakhstan.

The presidents discussed issues of further strengthening the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership as well as the implementation of previously reached agreements. The dynamic development of bilateral relations and cooperation at the regional level was emphasized.

The heads of state also exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda.

