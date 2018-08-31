Putin congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov on Independence Day

31 August 2018 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, expressing confidence in the strengthening of the strategic partnership in the framework of the CSTO, the press service of the Kremlin reported.

"The Russian head of state noted with satisfaction the high level of Russian-Kyrgyz relations based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect, the dynamic development of bilateral political dialogue, constructive cooperation in different areas, as well as cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO and other multilateral institutions", the message says.

Putin has expressed confidence in the further strengthening of relations of strategic partnership and alliance between the two states in the interests of the peoples of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, in line with provision of regional stability and security.

Kyrgyzstan celebrates Independence Day on August 31.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Vice-Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan talks restriction on import of gasoline from Russia
Kazakhstan 11:59
EDB to finance construction of automobile factory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 11:26
Alexander Lukashenko hopes for expansion of Belarusian-Kyrgyz co-op
Kyrgyzstan 11:24
Kremlin says Putin, Trump could hold talks three times this year
Russia 09:47
Hungarian PM to meet with Putin in Moscow
Russia 30 August 22:51
Kyrgyzstan bans cattle import from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan 30 August 21:56
Latest
Kazakhstan implementing major mineral exploration project
Kazakhstan 12:59
Baku hails Merkel’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 12:57
Tajik-Chinese Mining Company to finance repair of schools in Gulistan
Tajikistan 12:56
Stationing of police along border with Azerbaijan, indicates problems in Armenian army
Politics 12:52
Albanian section of TAP 99% ready
Oil&Gas 12:50
Netanyahu: Private enterprise will strengthen development towns
Israel 12:48
Acer presents totally new products at IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin (PHOTO)
ICT 12:31
Juncker: EU will respond in kind if U.S. imposes car tariffs
Europe 12:25
Japan says financial dialogue with China 'extremely good'
Other News 12:24