Putin congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov on Independence Day

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, expressing confidence in the strengthening of the strategic partnership in the framework of the CSTO, the press service of the Kremlin reported.

"The Russian head of state noted with satisfaction the high level of Russian-Kyrgyz relations based on good traditions of friendship and mutual respect, the dynamic development of bilateral political dialogue, constructive cooperation in different areas, as well as cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO and other multilateral institutions", the message says.

Putin has expressed confidence in the further strengthening of relations of strategic partnership and alliance between the two states in the interests of the peoples of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, in line with provision of regional stability and security.

Kyrgyzstan celebrates Independence Day on August 31.

