Solar substations with capacity of 125, 300 and 200 MW to be built in Kyrgyzstan

The issue of construction of alternative energy sources is being resolved in Kyrgyzstan; construction of several solar substations is planned, Taalaibek Ibraev, deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, told at a meeting of the Committee on Budget and Finance of the Jogorku Kenesh, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

He said that, the ministry signed a memorandum with a German company on the construction of a solar substation in Tokmok. “The land issue has been resolved. A technopark with a capacity of 125 MW will be built there, half to be used by the technopark, the rest to be bought by the state. In addition, solar panels with a capacity of 300 MW will be installed in Issyk-Kul region on 62 hectares of the village of Toru-Aigyr. The memorandum was signed with the Bishkek Solors company. Funding for two projects has been completed.

Also, the Russian company grows silicon in Orlovka, they plan to build a solar substation with a capacity of 200 MW.

Answering the questions of the deputies, Ibraev said that today the debt of the energy sector is 132 billion soms, 127 billion soms - the debt of the National Electricity Network of Kyrgyzstan and Power Plants.