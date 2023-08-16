New flights to connect Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 16. Kazakhstan Qazaq Air Airlines is set to launch direct flights between Kazakhstan’s Almaty city and Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, Trend reports.

According to the company, the flights are scheduled to commence on September 11, with ticket sales already underway. The flights between the two cities will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, using De Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

The departure from Almaty is scheduled for 09:50 AM (GMT +6), with an arrival in Bishkek at 10:50 AM (GMT +6). Departure from Bishkek is set for 11:50 AM (GMT +6), with an arrival in Almaty at 12:50 PM (GMT +6). The total flight duration is approximately 1 hour.

Currently, Air Astana of Kazakhstan operates regular daily flights on this route.

Qazaq Air is a Kazakh airline with a hub in Astana and an extensive route network for the availability of interregional air traffic in Kazakhstan and the bordering territories of neighboring states. The company operates international direct and connecting flights to Baku, Omsk, and Yekaterinburg from Kazakh cities.