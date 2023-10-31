Key importers of oil products from Kyrgyzstan set down

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 31. A total of 111,329 tons of oil products were exported from Kyrgyzstan from January through August 2023, which is 22.6 percent less than during the same period last year (143,921 tons), Trend reports.

According to data from Kyrgyzstan's National Statistical Committee, the export value was $67.677 million, a 26 percent decline from the same period in 2022 ($90.858 million).

The main importers were:

Country Volume of export Value of export Türkiye 56,569 tons $34.062 million Uzbekistan 27,488 tons $8.552 million The UAE 6,707 tons $7.017 million Denmark 5,869 tons $1.288 million China 4,135 tons $4.451 million

Similarly, Kyrgyzstan imported 347,072 tons of oil products during January to August 2023, a 33% decrease from the same period in 2022 (517,639 tons). The value of these imported items was $267.386 million, a 29 percent decrease from $373 million the previous year.

From January to August 2023, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover totaled $9.407 billion, a 27.3 percent rise over the same period in 2022.

Exports totaled $1.85 billion, a 46.7 percent increase over the previous year. Imports totaled $7.556 billion, up 23.3 percent over the same period in 2022.