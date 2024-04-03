Chinese company to engage in construction of wind powerhouse in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 3. China's Xinjiang Dacheng Yuanlong Technology Co. is set to participate in the construction of a wind power station in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

This agreement stems from negotiations held during the Kyrgyzstan-China Business Forum in Bishkek, according to the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan.

The wind power station will be erected in the Erkeshtam area of the Alay district in the Osh region.

Additionally, the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan signed an investment agreement with Xinjiang Dacheng Yuanlong Technology Co. for the construction of a coal logistics center with a conveyor belt near the Erkeshtam checkpoint.

A memorandum of cooperation in the repair of the Kyrgyzstan Bishkek thermal power plant was also signed between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and Tebian Electric Apparatus (TBEA).

In total, seven agreements were signed during the forum, totaling $1.151 billion. The event attracted over 50 major Chinese enterprises eager to engage in collaborative projects with Kyrgyzstan. Approximately 50 domestic companies from various sectors also participated, showcasing the breadth of opportunities for collaboration and investment between the two countries.